UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP For Uplift Of Backward Areas, Equal Distribution Of Resources

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

ANP for uplift of backward areas, equal distribution of resources

Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) and Deputy Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak Saturday urged the provincial government to ensure judicious distribution of resources in upcoming budget keeping in view needs of backward and underdeveloped areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) and Deputy Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak Saturday urged the provincial government to ensure judicious distribution of resources in upcoming budget keeping in view needs of backward and underdeveloped areas.

He said that developmental projects and schemes should be given to underdeveloped and backward areas on priority basis and without any discrimination.

Babak said the infrastructure of neglected areas should be developed on priority and problems of people residing there should be resolved properly.

He said the opposition has ended its protest owing to corona spread, adding, the government should consider the problems of backward areas and take steps for their uplift.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Budget Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Car lifter gang busted, four vehicles recovered in ..

3 minutes ago

ICCBS University of Karachi receives Rs 1.5m donat ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing scraps $4.2bln deal to buy Embraer commerci ..

3 minutes ago

Newly appointed Chief Secretary assumes office

3 minutes ago

Pillion Riders Deputy Commissioner banned pillion ..

11 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 1586 poi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.