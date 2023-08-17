ANP forms reconciliation committee to address members' concerns of disgruntled members.

The Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a reconciliation committee to address the concerns of disgruntled members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a reconciliation committee to address the concerns of disgruntled members.

This committee, led by Central Spokesman Zahid Khan, will work towards resolving reservations within the party. Provincial Vice President Shahi Khan Shirani will serve as the committee's secretary, alongside other members including Khan Nawab Khan (Central Joint Secretary), Mukhtiar Khan (Provincial Finance Secretary), and Salim Khan Advocate (Member of the Central Committee).

The committee members will visit the province, collaborating with local organizations and leaders.

During these visits, Jirgas will be convened to engage with and redress the grievances of discontented party members.

Additionally, ANP has established a provincial election cell in preparation for the upcoming general elections. Engineer Ijaz Yousafzai, a member of the Central Committee, will lead the election cell.

The cell will also comprise other members, namely Mukhtar Khan, Shahi Khan Sherani, Tariq Afghan Advocate, and Sana Gulzar Advocate. Further members for the election cell will be chosen. The Election Cell will operate at the Bacha Khan Center in Peshawar.