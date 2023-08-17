Open Menu

ANP Forms Reconciliation Committee To Address Members' Concerns Of Disgruntled Members.

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

ANP forms reconciliation committee to address members' concerns of disgruntled members.

The Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a reconciliation committee to address the concerns of disgruntled members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a reconciliation committee to address the concerns of disgruntled members.

This committee, led by Central Spokesman Zahid Khan, will work towards resolving reservations within the party. Provincial Vice President Shahi Khan Shirani will serve as the committee's secretary, alongside other members including Khan Nawab Khan (Central Joint Secretary), Mukhtiar Khan (Provincial Finance Secretary), and Salim Khan Advocate (Member of the Central Committee).

The committee members will visit the province, collaborating with local organizations and leaders.

During these visits, Jirgas will be convened to engage with and redress the grievances of discontented party members.

Additionally, ANP has established a provincial election cell in preparation for the upcoming general elections. Engineer Ijaz Yousafzai, a member of the Central Committee, will lead the election cell.

The cell will also comprise other members, namely Mukhtar Khan, Shahi Khan Sherani, Tariq Afghan Advocate, and Sana Gulzar Advocate. Further members for the election cell will be chosen. The Election Cell will operate at the Bacha Khan Center in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Visit Lead

Recent Stories

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

12 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

11 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

3 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

3 minutes ago
 Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretake ..

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

4 minutes ago
CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug deale ..

CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug dealers

4 minutes ago
 GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for m ..

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

31 minutes ago
 Newly sworn-in cabinet vows to cope with challenge ..

Newly sworn-in cabinet vows to cope with challenges, serve masses

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

34 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

34 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan