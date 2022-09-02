ANP gives 3-day deadline to Jhagra to resign

Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has given a three-day deadline to KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra to resign, otherwise a protest sit-in would be staged in front of the provincial assembly on Monday at 5:00 P.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has given a three-day deadline to KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra to resign, otherwise a protest sit-in would be staged in front of the provincial assembly on Monday at 5:00 P.M.

Talking over the situation emerged after writing of a conspiratical letter by KP Minister for Finance to derail negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that Taimur Jhagra should tender resignation otherwise they will also demand the resignation of the chief minister.

He said that in case, the KP Minister is not tendering resignation then on upcoming Monday they will stage a protest in front of the provincial assembly.

He directed all ANP workers and office bearers to remain on alert. The protest, he said, will culminate at the ouster of the imposed bunch of the people.

The ANP leader said that those involved in hatching a disgusting conspiracy against the state have no right to represent it. He said that the bunch of conspirators has been imposed on the people through a conspiracy and they will not be tolerated any more.

He said that the ringleader of this bunch, Imran Niazi is roaming free despite hurling threats on judges and institutions. He said that there should be the writ of law in the country and the same law should be applied to all.