UrduPoint.com

ANP Gives 3-day Deadline To Jhagra To Resign

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 07:57 PM

ANP gives 3-day deadline to Jhagra to resign

Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has given a three-day deadline to KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra to resign, otherwise a protest sit-in would be staged in front of the provincial assembly on Monday at 5:00 P.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has given a three-day deadline to KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra to resign, otherwise a protest sit-in would be staged in front of the provincial assembly on Monday at 5:00 P.M.

Talking over the situation emerged after writing of a conspiratical letter by KP Minister for Finance to derail negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that Taimur Jhagra should tender resignation otherwise they will also demand the resignation of the chief minister.

He said that in case, the KP Minister is not tendering resignation then on upcoming Monday they will stage a protest in front of the provincial assembly.

He directed all ANP workers and office bearers to remain on alert. The protest, he said, will culminate at the ouster of the imposed bunch of the people.

The ANP leader said that those involved in hatching a disgusting conspiracy against the state have no right to represent it. He said that the bunch of conspirators has been imposed on the people through a conspiracy and they will not be tolerated any more.

He said that the ringleader of this bunch, Imran Niazi is roaming free despite hurling threats on judges and institutions. He said that there should be the writ of law in the country and the same law should be applied to all.

Related Topics

IMF Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Provincial Assembly Alert Same All P

Recent Stories

11 suspects held during search, combing operation

11 suspects held during search, combing operation

32 seconds ago
 Focus on profitable business of livestock stressed ..

Focus on profitable business of livestock stressed

35 seconds ago
 President for pausing politics, focusing on flood- ..

President for pausing politics, focusing on flood-relief efforts

36 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in DG NAB ap ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in DG NAB appointment case

38 seconds ago
 US Navy Confirms New 'Incident' in Which Iran Seiz ..

US Navy Confirms New 'Incident' in Which Iran Seizes American Drones in Red Sea

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs for framing rules under Khy ..

Chief Minister directs for framing rules under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administ ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.