ANP grieved over death of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Leadership of Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over death of former Chairman All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), renowned Journalist and Editor of Daily Wahdat Syed Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

In a condolence statement issued here on Tuesday Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.