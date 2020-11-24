UrduPoint.com
ANP Grieved Over Death Of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:21 PM

Leadership of Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over death of former Chairman All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), renowned Journalist and Editor of Daily Wahdat Syed Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

In a condolence statement issued here on Tuesday Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

