(@FahadShabbir)

Central President of Awami National Party ( ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the firing on Imran Khan's convoy in Wazirabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Central President of Awami National Party ( ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the firing on Imran Khan's convoy in Wazirabad.

In a statement Asfandyar Wali said that we were always against violence in politics regardless of party differences.

"A former prime minister's protest should be probed into the poor security situation" he said.

The head of ANP said that Federal and provincial governments should bring forward the accused and negligent should be punished.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of injured", said Asfandyar Wali.