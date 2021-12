PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Awami National Party candidate for Mardan Tehsil mayor, Hamayatullah Mayar is leading with 14,253 votes on 56 polling stations.

JUIF candidate Maulana Amanat Shah with 10,253 votes is runner up in 56 polling stations, according to unofficial results here Sunday night.