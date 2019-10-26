ANP issues show cause notices to five local leaders

The provincial executive committee of Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday issued show cause notices to its five local leaders for breaching the party code of conduct and party discipline and asked to submit reply within one week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial executive committee of Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday issued show cause notices to its five local leaders for breaching the party code of conduct and party discipline and asked to submit reply within one week.

The spokesperson said the show cause have been issued to leaders including Muhammad islam Khan, Ghulam Hassan, Engineer Amjad Ali, Faisal Khan and Peer Muhammad.

It further clarifies that if the said members could not give satisfactory in reply of the notices further action would be taken against them.