ANP Issues Show Cause Notices To Two Former MPAs

ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday issued show cause notices to two former member of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly for continuous breach of party's discipline, creating misunderstandings and their alleged involvement in activities against the interest and policy of the party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday issued show cause notices to two former member of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly for continuous breach of party's discipline, creating misunderstandings and their alleged involvement in activities against the interest and policy of the party.

The ANP spokesperson, Samar Haroon Bailour said that show cause notices were issued to ex-MPA from Buner Qaiser Wali Khan and Shujat Ali Khan for indulging in activities which caused irreparable loss the party's cause and interests. They were asked to submit satisfactory replies within three days or face action.

