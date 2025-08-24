ANP Kohat extends support to flood victims

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Awami National Party (ANP) Kohat has demonstrated its commitment to supporting those in need by donating money and essential items to flood victims in Buner on Sunday.

According to the details, under the leadership of ANP Kohat District President Masood Khan Khalil, the party has provided significant assistance to the affected families. With the support of Muttahida Nusrat Khel Welfare Organization, a cash donation of Rs 300,000 was made to Khudai Khidmatgar Organization in Buner.

In addition to the cash donation, the ANP Kohat also provided medicines worth about Rs 300,000, which were distributed along with free medical examinations to the flood victims.

The party's efforts were further amplified by the delivery of a truck carrying food and other essential items to Buner, which were distributed among the affected families.

The initiative was made possible through the collective efforts of party members, including Bahadur Khan Bangash and Ayub Khan Bangash.

The ANP Kohat's efforts demonstrate its commitment to humanitarian causes and its willingness to support those in need. District General Secretary Dr Ishtiaq Khattak played a key role in facilitating the provision of medical aid to the flood victims.

