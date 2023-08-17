ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

Awami National Party (ANP), KP on Thursday announced provincial election cell and Member of the Central Committee, Engineer Ijazisufzai will be in charge of the Election Cell

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP), KP on Thursday announced provincial election cell and Member of the Central Committee, Engineer Ijazisufzai will be in charge of the Election Cell.

Other members included Mukhtar Khan, Shahi Khan Sherani, Tariq Afghan and Sana Gulzar.

Other members will also be selected for the election cell. Members of the Election Cell will be present at Bacha Khan Center Peshawar seven days a week and will be in touch with the candidates.

Provincial President Amil Wali Khan approved the election seal after consultation with the Provincial Cabinet, Working Committee and Provincial Council.