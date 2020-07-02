UrduPoint.com
ANP KP Cabinet Meeting On July 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of the cabinet of Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be convened on July 6, 2020 at 10.00 am, at Bacha Khan Center, here.

According to a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar on Thursday, Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan would preside over the meeting.

The meeting would discuss the organizational situation as well as the overall political situation. After the cabinet meeting, Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan would also speak to the media at 3.00 p.m.

