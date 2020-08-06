UrduPoint.com
ANP KP Chief Suspends Membership Of Two Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has suspended the party membership of two leaders from district Lower Dir Mukhtiar Khan and Ayub Khan for a period of six months, said a news release issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz on Thursday

The two leaders were already issued show-cause notices on the recommendation of the district cabinet of the party. Though both political leaders submitted their replies within the stipulated time period, but they were declared unsatisfactory.

The provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan while approving the suspension of the membership of both has said that during the period of six months the party will keep their performance under strict surveillance that would be followed by final decision.

