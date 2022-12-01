ANP laments loss of miners in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mine explosion in Orakzai district the other day.

In a condolence message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Aimal Wali Khan said his party completely shares the grief of the bereaved families at this critical time. He said it was not the first incident of a mine blast in the province, however the government and departments concerned should take the required steps to ensure safety of the miners.

With the implementation of modern technology, he said the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents could be averted in the future. He also demanded of the provincial government to announce a compensatory package for the families of the victims and ensure the best possible medical facilities for the injured.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and early recovery of the injured in the mine blast incident.