ANP lashes out at PTI workers for violence, ransacking public property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan Wednesday lashed out at PTI workers and said that these hooligans were nurtured by Imran Khan who deceived people during his political career by raising misleading slogans of 'Riyasat-e-Madina'.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here, he criticized PTI after spree of violence unleashed by PTI workers that burnt and damaged public properties.

He said the PTI chief should have submitted to summons of court rather avoiding court proceedings.

He said that ANP leaders never incited their party workers and always appeared in courts to face charges and allegations in a dignified and respectable manner.

Aimal Wali said that National Accountability Bureau had arrested a 'certified" thief who should be made accountable to public for his corruption and misdeeds.

He said that PTI chief had acted against the norms of our religion for his personal interest and to hide his blunders.

Expressing grief over ransacking of public buildings, he said that PTI was devoid of ideology and reputation and its leaders were working on an agenda that had nothing to do with democracy.

He also demanded stern action against perpetrators of these violent incidents and urged government to establish its writ for the safety of the country and its constitution.