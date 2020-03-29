UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Launches Telemedicine Service In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

ANP launches telemedicine service in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) with the joint efforts of Bacha Khan Trust and Malgari Doctoran (doctors' wing) has launched telemedicine service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the initiative, the people of the province would get information about their ailment on telephone while sitting at their homes, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The provincial president of the party, Aimal Wali Khan has said that top most precautionary step for the prevention of Coronavirus was restriction of movements to houses and in the same context ANP and its affiliated wings have decided the provision of treatment to the people inside their houses.

He said that telemedicine would provide opportunity to the people to get information about disease through telephone call and expert doctors affiliated with Malgari Doctoran will be present for the guidance of the people from 11:00 A.

M to 2:00 P.M. He said that anyone wanted to consult doctor could make telephonic contact with doctors through on phone numbers 03454647305/03009079919/091-2246851.

Meanwhile, in a twitter message, the provincial leader of ANP beside, the party affiliated doctors have also saluted the police personnel that are playing the role of frontline warriors during the period of pandemic.

He said that on one hand the KP Police was busy in protecting the lives of the people and on the other creating awareness in the masses against the deadly virus.

He said that their prayers were with police jawans and officers and demanded of the government for provision of Coronoa protective kits to them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Twitter Doctor Same Sunday From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

6 minutes ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

36 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

2 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.