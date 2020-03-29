ANP launches telemedicine service in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) with the joint efforts of Bacha Khan Trust and Malgari Doctoran (doctors' wing) has launched telemedicine service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the initiative, the people of the province would get information about their ailment on telephone while sitting at their homes, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The provincial president of the party, Aimal Wali Khan has said that top most precautionary step for the prevention of Coronavirus was restriction of movements to houses and in the same context ANP and its affiliated wings have decided the provision of treatment to the people inside their houses.

He said that telemedicine would provide opportunity to the people to get information about disease through telephone call and expert doctors affiliated with Malgari Doctoran will be present for the guidance of the people from 11:00 A.

M to 2:00 P.M. He said that anyone wanted to consult doctor could make telephonic contact with doctors through on phone numbers 03454647305/03009079919/091-2246851.

Meanwhile, in a twitter message, the provincial leader of ANP beside, the party affiliated doctors have also saluted the police personnel that are playing the role of frontline warriors during the period of pandemic.

He said that on one hand the KP Police was busy in protecting the lives of the people and on the other creating awareness in the masses against the deadly virus.

He said that their prayers were with police jawans and officers and demanded of the government for provision of Coronoa protective kits to them.