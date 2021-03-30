UrduPoint.com
ANP Leader For Facilitating Tribes Residing On Both Sides Of Pak-Afghan Border

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

ANP leader for facilitating tribes residing on both sides of Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) central spokesman Zahid Khan Tuesday demanded of the Federal government and border administration to facilitate the tribes residing on both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan near Ghulam Khan border in cross border movement.

In a statement issued here, he said the government should have to open all border points at Pak-Afghan border besides providing all basic facilities to the local people as well as the transporters.

Referring to a local Kochi tribe residing at Ghulam Khan Border point, he said the people of Kochi tribe reside on both sides of the border and mostly travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the change of weather conditions but after closure of border they got stranded near the border.

He said the government should pay attention to their miseries and asked the border administration to resolve their issues.

Zahid further said that ANP believes in cordial relations with all neighbouring countries and considers it a way forward for social economic development of all.

