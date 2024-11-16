ANP leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour breathed his last here at a hospital in Peshawar, his family members confirmed on Saturday.

"The brother of Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour, Aziz Ahmed Bilour and father of Ghazanfar Bilour, former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour has passed away," said ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour in her social media post.

Confirming Ilyas's demise at the age of 84, the deceased's brother and senior party leader Ghulam Ahmed said that the former lawmaker was suffering from a kidney disease and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Peshawar for several months.

He passed away at 4:00 a.m., he stated.

Late Ilyas Bilour was affiliated with ANP since the beginning of his political career and remained a member of the upper house of parliament from 2012 to 2018.

Providing details of the funeral, Samar said his funeral prayer will take place at Peshawar's Wazir Bagh at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and the deceased will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

During his political career, Ilyas had served in various capacities including vice president of Standing Committee of IPU on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade for Asia Pacific and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As a businessman, apart from being a life member of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the politician had also served as Pak-Asia business Council chairman and was twice elected as the president of Indo-Pak Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the former senator.

They extended heartfelt condolences to the family members and prayed for courage for the bereaved family. Both the leaders also lauded the politician's services for the cause of democracy, country and its people.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed sorrow over the ANP leader's demise and said that his political and social services will long be remembered.