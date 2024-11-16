ANP Leader, Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour breathed his last here at a hospital in Peshawar, his family members confirmed on Saturday.
"The brother of Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour, Aziz Ahmed Bilour and father of Ghazanfar Bilour, former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour has passed away," said ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour in her social media post.
Confirming Ilyas's demise at the age of 84, the deceased's brother and senior party leader Ghulam Ahmed said that the former lawmaker was suffering from a kidney disease and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Peshawar for several months.
He passed away at 4:00 a.m., he stated.
Late Ilyas Bilour was affiliated with ANP since the beginning of his political career and remained a member of the upper house of parliament from 2012 to 2018.
Providing details of the funeral, Samar said his funeral prayer will take place at Peshawar's Wazir Bagh at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and the deceased will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.
During his political career, Ilyas had served in various capacities including vice president of Standing Committee of IPU on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade for Asia Pacific and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
As a businessman, apart from being a life member of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the politician had also served as Pak-Asia business Council chairman and was twice elected as the president of Indo-Pak Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the former senator.
They extended heartfelt condolences to the family members and prayed for courage for the bereaved family. Both the leaders also lauded the politician's services for the cause of democracy, country and its people.
Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed sorrow over the ANP leader's demise and said that his political and social services will long be remembered.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India subjecting Kashmiris to worst form of state terrorism: APHC22 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held52 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 74 new dengue cases on Saturday1 hour ago
-
Stray dogs killing drive in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
PM expresses grief over demise of ANP leader Ilyas Bilour1 hour ago
-
7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash2 hours ago
-
4-year-old child killed in metro bus accident in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Ghulam Rasool Mehr being observed2 hours ago
-
President grieved over demise of former Senator Ilyas Bilour3 hours ago
-
Mukesh Kumar Chawla becomes Minister, change of portfolios notified13 hours ago