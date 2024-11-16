Open Menu

ANP Leader Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:35 PM

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

The 84-year old politician has been under treatment at a private hospital in Peshawar for several months due to kidney-related illness

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Veteran Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passed away early this morning at the age of 84.

ANP senior leader Ghulam Bilour, who is also brother of the deceased, said Ilyas Bilour had been under treatment at a private hospital in Peshawar for several months due to kidney-related illness.

He breathed his last at 4am.

Born in 1940, Ilyas Bilour had a long association with the ANP.

Ilyas Bilour was elected as a senator for the ANP in 2012.

However, he withdrew from active politics after his son Ghazanfar Bilour joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour confirmed his demise, announcing that his funeral prayers will be held tomorrow at 2 PM in Wazir Bagh.

The late Ilyas Bilour was the brother of senior ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and the late Bashir Ahmad Bilour, who was martyred in a terrorist attack.

