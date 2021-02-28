UrduPoint.com
ANP Leader Funeral Prayer Held In Absentia Across Khyber Pakhtunkwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ANP leader funeral prayer held in absentia across Khyber Pakhtunkwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of Awami National Party ( ANP) spokesperson for Balochistan chapter, Asad Khan Achakzai was held in absentia at Bacha Khan Markaz here on Sunday.

Police recovered body of ANP leader , Asad Khan Achakzai, who went missing five months ago, was recovered near Quetta International Airport area on Saturday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Ghulam Ahmed Bailour , provincial secretary general Sardar Hussain Babak, central finance secretary, Hidatullah Khan and other leaders and large number of workers.

Similarly , funeral prayers were held in absentia in others districts of Khber Pakhtunkwa and merged districts.

The people demanded justice for the family Asad Khan Achakzai and arrest of culprits involved in his murder.

Aawami National Party senior leader, Ghulam Ahmed Bailour demanded of Chief Justice to take notice of his murder and other missing persons and ordered inquiry into his murder.

Awami National Party announced three-day mourning on the death of ANP spokesman for Balochistan Asad Khan Achakzai.

