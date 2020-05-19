ANP Leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour Monday tested positive for the coronavirus.
ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, in a statement, confirmed that COVID-19 test of Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour had been reported positive.
He urged people especially ANP workers to pray for his fast recovery.