ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tested positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour Monday tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, in a statement, confirmed that COVID-19 test of Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour had been reported positive.

He urged people especially ANP workers to pray for his fast recovery.