ANP leader Sartaj Gul shot dead in Peshawar

Some unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and opened fire at the ANP leader's car in Gulbahar no. 1.

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sartaj Gul Khan has been killed in a firing incident in Gulbahar area of Peshawar on Saturday.

Sartaj Gul’s dead body has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

Sartaj Gul was the president of ANP Peshawar city.

Police sources said that Sartaj Gul’s car was attacked. Succumbing to the injuries, he died on the spot.

Earlier, ANP leader Haroon Bilour was killed in a suicide attack during electioneering in the city on July 12, last year. The suicide bomber targeting Haroon Bilour had claimed more than 20 lives and injured 62 others.