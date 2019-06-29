ANP leader shot dead in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead in Peshawar's Gulbahar area on Saturday, police said.Unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle of Sartaj Khan, the Peshawar city district president of ANP, in the residential Gulbahar area, police officials said.

According to media reports, Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Gulbahar Ahmed Zunair said Khan's vehicle was fired upon twice with a 30-bore pistol.

He died on the spot.A spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Mohammad Asim, said Khan had died by the time he was received by the facility. The ANP leader received bullet wounds on his face and chest, the spokesperson added.