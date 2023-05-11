UrduPoint.com

ANP Leader Slams PTI For Protesting And Damaging Public Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ANP leader slams PTI for protesting and damaging public property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) senior central leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bailor Thursday criticized the negative politics of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), describing it as a matter of great embarrassment and regret for the country.

He accused PTI of behaving like a terrorist group and losing support due to its arrogant decisions and incompetent leadership under its party chief Imran Khan.

He lambasted on the PTI for protesting and damaging public property following the arrest of Imran Khan, saying that no other political party had behaved in such a manner.

He cited the example of his own party leaders, Bacha Khan and Wali Khan, who spent years in jail, but never attacked institutions or resorted to violence.

He pointed out that Imran Khan instead of creating chaos should face legal trial like any other politician.

