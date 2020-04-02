ANP leader stresses people to adopt precautionary measures against corona

Central General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain Thursday stresses upon people to adopt precautionary measures and work in unison to defeat the corona outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Central General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain Thursday stresses upon people to adopt precautionary measures and work in unison to defeat the corona outbreak.

Talking to media persons at Nowshera, he said that the virus can be defeated by adopting precautionary measures and by tackling the situation collectively.

He said that situation demands that we should go in isolation to stop the virus from spreading.

He said that people should strictly follow the instruction and advice of medical professional to combat the virus. He said that frontline workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics should be given facilitation and help for their services to save precious lives during corona outbreak.

Mian Iftikhar also urged affluent people and party workers to help people who are facing financial difficulties and are unable to meet their both ends due to lockdown.