ANP leader submits call attention notice to KP Assembly

A fire broke out in the house of Ataullah son of Syed Gharb Khan due to short circuit with no casualties were reported but items millions of rupees including furniture, jewelry and cash were burnt to ashes

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : A fire broke out in the house of Ataullah son of Syed Gharb Khan due to short circuit with no casualties were reported but items millions of rupees including furniture, jewelry and cash were burnt to ashes.

In this connection for compensation from the government, the ANP Parliamentary leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted a notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly regarding the fire and damage caused by a short circuit in a house in Tutalai village of Khudukhel tehsil of Buner district. ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted the notice said that a fire broke out in the house of Ataullah son of Syed Gharb Khan due to a short circuit and thank to Almighty Allah, no casualties were reported but all the furniture, jewelry and cash worth lakhs of rupees lying in the house were burnt to ashes.

The notice requested the government to announce a special package to offset the financial loss of Ataullah as all the essentials of the house, jewelry, millions of rupees in cash and all consumables have been destroyed by fire. The government should show generosity and settle the ransom through a special package, Sardar Hussain Babak says in the notice.