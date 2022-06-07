UrduPoint.com

ANP Leader Urges To End Prolonged Power Loadshedding In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ANP leader urges to end prolonged power loadshedding in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak n Tuesday urged the government to end prolonged power loadshedding coupled with low voltage in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that power loadshedding and low voltage had made life difficult for the people of KP.

He observed that several factories had closed their operations in KP due to loadshedding.

Babak urged the Federal government to take notice of prolonged loadshedding in KP besides initiating work on more power generation projects; as there was a great potential of power generation in KP, he added.

The ANP leader demanded immediate repairing of transmission lines in KP to address the issue of low voltage.

