ANP leader Zahid Khan quits politics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Zahid Khan on Wednesday announced to quit politics.

In a statement here the ANP leader from Dir Lower and former Senator, Zahid Khan said he is quitting politics as it is difficult for him to continue political career amid current circumstances.

He said money has entered politics and he never did politics for monetary benefits. Resenting over his leadership actions, Zahid Khan said he has been set aside from the priorities of the party leadership so he would prefer to part his ways from the practical politics.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, the ANP central leader, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour had also announced to quit the politics of electioneering.