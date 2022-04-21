UrduPoint.com

ANP Leaders Call On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 06:15 PM

A delegation of the Awami National Party including National Assembly member Amir Haider Khan Hoti and party leader Aimal Wali Khan Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and ANP senior leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour also attended the meeting.

The delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assumption of the office and also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

