ANP Leaders Condoles With Bukhar Shah Bacha

Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Leaders of Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday condoled with President Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah Bacha over the death of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Leaders of Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday condoled with President Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah Bacha over the death of his mother.

Provincial President ACNP, Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary ANP Sardar Hussain Babak expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Syed Bukhar Shah Bacha.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

She was also the mother of SSP Investigation Charsadda Syed Iftikhar Shah.

More Stories From Pakistan

