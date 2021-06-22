UrduPoint.com
ANP Leaders Express Sorrow Over Demise Of Usman Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:26 PM

ANP Leaders express sorrow over demise of Usman Kakar

Awami National Party (ANP) Balochistan chapter President Asgar Khan Achakzai and General Secretary Mabat Kaka expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Provincial president and ex, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Balochistan chapter President Asgar Khan Achakzai and General Secretary Mabat Kaka expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Provincial president and ex, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

In condolence massage issued here on Tuesday, they said late Usman Khan Kakar was a patriotic and sincere leader of the province.

Asghar Khan said late Kakar had played an important role in the welfare of the people besides stability of the country and the development of Balochistan.

He said his services would always be remembered in the country especially in Balochistan province in political field.

Asghar Khan and Mabat Kaka also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

