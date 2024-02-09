ANP Malik Naeem Khan Bazai wins PB-38 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-38, Quetta-I by securing 7,792 votes.

According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer, his runner up was a candidate of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI) Ainullah Shams who bagged 6,280 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 32.27 per cent.