ANP Malik Naeem Khan Bazai Wins PB-38 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-38, Quetta-I by securing 7,792 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer, his runner up was a candidate of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI) Ainullah Shams who bagged 6,280 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 32.27 per cent.
