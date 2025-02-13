ANP Meeting At Liaquat Bag Postponed Amid Security Issues: Ehsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:27 PM
Awami National Party’s (ANP) spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan on Thursday announced that the party’s planned meeting at Liaquat Bagh has been postponed due to non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by district management Rawalpindi for security reasons
Addressing the press conference, he expressed hope that the concern authorities would issue the NOC for their next meeting at same place.
Unlike the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the ANP has always adhered to a philosophy of peace and harmony, rejecting the politics of aggression and abuse that has become a hallmark of the PTI's approach, he added
He said ANP believed in resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than resorting to violent or coercive means.
