Open Menu

ANP Meeting At Liaquat Bag Postponed Amid Security Issues: Ehsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:27 PM

ANP meeting at Liaquat Bag postponed amid security issues: Ehsan

Awami National Party’s (ANP) spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan on Thursday announced that the party’s planned meeting at Liaquat Bagh has been postponed due to non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by district management Rawalpindi for security reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Awami National Party’s (ANP) spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan on Thursday announced that the party’s planned meeting at Liaquat Bagh has been postponed due to non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by district management Rawalpindi for security reasons.

Addressing the press conference, he expressed hope that the concern authorities would issue the NOC for their next meeting at same place.

Unlike the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the ANP has always adhered to a philosophy of peace and harmony, rejecting the politics of aggression and abuse that has become a hallmark of the PTI's approach, he added

He said ANP believed in resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than resorting to violent or coercive means.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

37 seconds ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pri ..

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

7 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

46 minutes ago
 UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athl ..

UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

46 minutes ago
 Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of child ..

Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..

7 minutes ago
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties ..

EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..

1 hour ago
 Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital tran ..

Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues

7 minutes ago
 CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s ..

CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services

7 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in ..

Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case

6 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively partici ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan