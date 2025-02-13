ANP meeting at Liaquat Bag postponed amid security issues: Ehsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Awami National Party’s (ANP) spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan on Thursday announced that the party’s planned meeting at Liaquat Bagh has been postponed due to non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by district management Rawalpindi for security reasons.

Addressing the press conference, he expressed hope that the concern authorities would issue the NOC for their next meeting at same place.

Unlike the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the ANP has always adhered to a philosophy of peace and harmony, rejecting the politics of aggression and abuse that has become a hallmark of the PTI's approach, he added

He said ANP believed in resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than resorting to violent or coercive means.