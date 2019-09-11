ANP moves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PA for use of complete name for province

An ANP MPA Shagufta Malik has filed a calling attention notice in the provincial assembly for the use of complete name of the province in all official and unofficial documents and particularly by the print and electronic media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :An ANP MPA Shagufta Malik has filed a calling attention notice in the provincial assembly for the use of complete name of the province in all official and unofficial documents and particularly by the print and electronic media

The calling attention notice submitted with the secretariat of the provincial assembly states that the name of the province was changed from North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through 18th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan with the consent of all political parties and its passage from both the Senate and National Assembly.

It said that the Constitution of Pakistan, the name of only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the province that means the abode or motherland.

But, unfortunately under a specific agenda instead of complete name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa words like KP or KPK are used for it that she had attributed to the violation of Constitution and fundamental rights of Pakhtuns.

Therefore, the calling attention notice said that she as Pakistani appealed for issuing strict directives for avoiding the use of the words like 'KP or KPK' for the province in letters and dispatches to all official and unofficial documents and particularly by print and electronic media and use the complete name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the province.

In case of violation, it will be the violation of Constitution and breach of the privilege of Pakhtuns and the house.