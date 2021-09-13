UrduPoint.com

ANP MPA Shaqufta Malik To Visit Southern Districts

Awami National Party (ANP) has tasked a member of the committee for merged tribal districts, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shagufta Malik to undertake visit to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address issues of female party workers and others

According to schedule issued here on Monday, Shafgufta Malik would visit to Kohat on September 18, Hangu on September 19, Karak on September 20, Bannu on September 21, Lakki Marwat on September 22 and 23, Tank on September 24 and Dera Ismail Khan on September 25.

During her visit, she would impart election training, discuss organizational affairs and other issues with regard to the party and voters.

