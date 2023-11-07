ANP names election candidate for PK 92

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday awarded a PK-92 ticket to Masood Khan Khalil advocate.

According to details, Masood Khan Khalil advocate while talking to the private media expressed that he is grateful to the ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and the parliamentary board who trusted him and gave him the party ticket PK-92 Kohat.

On this occasion, he said that he would try to fulfil all the legitimate demands of his constituency, while once again Bacha Khani will rule in Kohat.

