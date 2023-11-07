ANP names election candidate for PK90

Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday nominated Haji Yaqoob Khan as the candidate for the constituency for Provincial Assembly PK 90

As per details, ANP Spokes person has said that ANP was the real bearer of the rights of Pakhtun community in the country.

It has provided employment to the youth, set up educational institutions, done record development work during his tenure in Province.

Haji Yaqoob Khan while talking to the gathering in Kohat said that he was grateful to the ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and the parliamentary board who trusted him.

He further said that he would try to fulfill all the legitimate demands of his constituency, while once again Bacha Khani will rule in Kohat.

