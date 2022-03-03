ANP nominates district youth affair secretaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated female Youth Affairs Secretaries for various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Baacha Khan Markaz here Thursday, Shandana has been appointed secretary youth affairs female in District Swabi, Shehnaz Advocate in Swat, Rukhsana Sagar in Karak, Khalida Javaid in Malakand, Afsheen Babi, Mardan, Izzat Noor in Haripur while Sadaf Sardar has been nominated for Lakki Marwat.

The Names have also been approved by Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan.