UrduPoint.com

ANP Nominates District Youth Affair Secretaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 09:03 PM

ANP nominates district youth affair secretaries

Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated female Youth Affairs Secretaries for various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated female Youth Affairs Secretaries for various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Baacha Khan Markaz here Thursday, Shandana has been appointed secretary youth affairs female in District Swabi, Shehnaz Advocate in Swat, Rukhsana Sagar in Karak, Khalida Javaid in Malakand, Afsheen Babi, Mardan, Izzat Noor in Haripur while Sadaf Sardar has been nominated for Lakki Marwat.

The Names have also been approved by Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Swat Sagar Mardan Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi

Recent Stories

Meeting discuss progress of anti polio campaign

Meeting discuss progress of anti polio campaign

43 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA assures continued support in further ..

Chairman NDMA assures continued support in further strengthening of PMD

45 seconds ago
 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' in full-swing to make spring p ..

'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' in full-swing to make spring plantation drive 2022 a success ..

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns appeals of Shah Rukh Jatoi, ..

Supreme Court adjourns appeals of Shah Rukh Jatoi, others till March 10

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai unveils white passport for superfa ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unveils white passport for superfans

3 minutes ago
 Kachkot Bridge opened for light vehicles

Kachkot Bridge opened for light vehicles

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>