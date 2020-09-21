UrduPoint.com
ANP Nominates Imtiaz Khattak As KP Council Member

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:46 PM

Local leader of ANP district Karak, Imtiaz Ahmad Khattak has been nominated as member of the party provincial council, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Local leader of ANP district Karak, Imtiaz Ahmad Khattak has been nominated as member of the party provincial council, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Monday.

The formal approval of the nomination has been given by the provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan.

