ANP Nominates Imtiaz Khattak As KP Council Member
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:46 PM
Local leader of ANP district Karak, Imtiaz Ahmad Khattak has been nominated as member of the party provincial council, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Local leader of ANP district Karak, Imtiaz Ahmad Khattak has been nominated as member of the party provincial council, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Monday.
The formal approval of the nomination has been given by the provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan.