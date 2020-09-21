ANP nominates Imtiaz Khattak as KP council member

Local leader of ANP district Karak, Imtiaz Ahmad Khattak has been nominated as member of the party provincial council, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Local leader of ANP district Karak, Imtiaz Ahmad Khattak has been nominated as member of the party provincial council, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Monday.

The formal approval of the nomination has been given by the provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan.