ANP nominates member KP council

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial president Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has nominated Wazir Azam Khan of district Karak as member of the provincial council while exercising his discretionary powers under the party constitution, said a notification issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz Wednesday.