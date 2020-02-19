ANP nominates members for district election commission

The provincial election commission of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced members for the election commission for District Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial election commission of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced members for the election commission for District Mohmand.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Election Commission of the party held here with Chairman, Sardar Hussain Babak in the chair, said a press release issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz Wednesday.

Members included Saqibullah Chamkani, Mukhtiar Khan and Shah Khan Shirani attended the meeting.

The meeting nominated Samar Khan, Ihsanulah, Noor islam, Zafar Khan and Hasham Khan for the district election commission. The district election commission has been tasked to complete the process of membership and organizational matters.