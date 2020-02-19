UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Nominates Members For District Election Commission

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:09 PM

ANP nominates members for district election commission

The provincial election commission of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced members for the election commission for District Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial election commission of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced members for the election commission for District Mohmand.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Election Commission of the party held here with Chairman, Sardar Hussain Babak in the chair, said a press release issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz Wednesday.

Members included Saqibullah Chamkani, Mukhtiar Khan and Shah Khan Shirani attended the meeting.

The meeting nominated Samar Khan, Ihsanulah, Noor islam, Zafar Khan and Hasham Khan for the district election commission. The district election commission has been tasked to complete the process of membership and organizational matters.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

40 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parl ..

55 minutes ago

Morocco Seeks to Boost Ties With Neighboring Mauri ..

45 seconds ago

Indian Government Clears Purchase of 24 Naval Heli ..

46 seconds ago

Over 8263 cameras to be installed under safe city ..

49 seconds ago

Party workers to be given representation at every ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.