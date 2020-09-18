ANP offers cooperation to authorities for conservation of Raj Kapoor haveli

Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial Spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour Friday demanded of the authorities to take needed steps and preserve haveli (Mansion) of legendary actor Raj Kapoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial Spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour Friday demanded of the authorities to take needed steps and preserve haveli (Mansion) of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

In a statement issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here, she said that haveli that is in dilapidated condition should be preserved for next generations.

She said that haveli is a private property and ANP would extend needed cooperation to archaeology department for its protection.