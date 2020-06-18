UrduPoint.com
ANP Office Bearer Succumbs To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

ANP office bearer succumbs to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice president and former member KP Assembly Khalil Abbas Khattak succumbed to coronavirus in a private hospital in Islamabad.

He was tested coronavirus positive on June 12, 2020 and was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad said a news release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Thursday.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Provincial President KP Aimal Wali Khan, General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and other leaders of the party have expressed profound grief and sorrow over his sad demise and termed his death a big loss for the party.

He was elected MPA from Akora Khattak, district Nowshera in the general elections of 2002 and was elected as provincial vice president in last intra-party polls.

