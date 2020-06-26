UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Office Bearers Quit Party Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

ANP office bearers quit party office

The Additional General Secretary ANP KP, Khurshid Khattak has quit from his party office due to some personal engagements, said a news release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Additional General Secretary ANP KP, Khurshid Khattak has quit from his party office due to some personal engagements, said a news release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Friday.

In his resignation letter, the former ANP office bearer has reiterated loyalty to the party and said that he was part of the party and will remain loyal to it.

He said that he will stand by the philosophy and movement of Bacha Khan in capacity of an ordinary party worker.

The provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan has accepted his resignation and said that ANP will always acknowledge the services and sacrifices of his family for the party.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Family From

Recent Stories

Daughter volunteers in UK care home to see her fat ..

1 minute ago

UK shopping mall giant Intu collapses

1 minute ago

Syed Tahir expresses sorrow on demise of Justice U ..

1 minute ago

Police officer reported stabbed in 'serious incide ..

1 minute ago

Theater Director Serebrennikov Denied Guilt to Avo ..

6 minutes ago

Major US Telecom Provider Joins Ad Boycott Against ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.