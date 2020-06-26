ANP office bearers quit party office

The Additional General Secretary ANP KP, Khurshid Khattak has quit from his party office due to some personal engagements, said a news release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Additional General Secretary ANP KP, Khurshid Khattak has quit from his party office due to some personal engagements, said a news release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Friday.

In his resignation letter, the former ANP office bearer has reiterated loyalty to the party and said that he was part of the party and will remain loyal to it.

He said that he will stand by the philosophy and movement of Bacha Khan in capacity of an ordinary party worker.

The provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan has accepted his resignation and said that ANP will always acknowledge the services and sacrifices of his family for the party.