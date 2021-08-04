ANP pays tribute to police sacrifices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has said that policemen who sacrificed their lives during protection are real heroes and will always be remembered for their bravery.

In a statement on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day, ANP said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa police was at forefront to fight terrorism and played very important role in restoration of peace in the province.

It said that achievements in the war against terrorism were made possible without unprecedented sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Former chief minister and ANP parliamentary leader in the National Assembly leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that they felt proud of police who were frontline fighters against terror and sacrificed their lives to save us.

" We pay rich tribute to all those who lost their lives in this war. We, ANP feel the pain of the families who lost their beloved ones".

Provincial President ANP Khber Pakhtunkwa , Aimal Wali Khan also paid tribute to sacrifices of police.

He also expressed his concerns over recent incidents of terrorism in which policemen were targeted across the province.