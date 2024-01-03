Open Menu

ANP Persists Against Extremism Despite Threats: Aimal Wali

Published January 03, 2024

ANP persists against extremism despite threats: Aimal Wali

Provincial President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan reaffirmed the party's unwavering commitment to its principled stand against extremism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Provincial President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan reaffirmed the party's unwavering commitment to its principled stand against extremism.

Despite facing threats, Khan asserted that the ANP will persist in its tireless struggle to champion the rights of Pashtuns.

Reacting to a threat alert, he said that ANP is firm on its resolve and ready to face any hurdle in its struggle for rights of Pashtuns.

He said that these threats are not new for the party as ANP workers faced numerous such attacks with valor abiding by Bacha Khan golden principles of non-violence.

Issuing a statement from Bacha Khan Markaz, he said that ANP had always raised voice against militancy.

Aimal Wali said that ANP workers would not desist from making any sacrifices for their rights.

