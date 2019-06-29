ANP Peshawar City President shot dead

The Awami National Party (ANP) Peshawar City president Sartaj Khan was killed in a firing incident near the Gul Bahar police station in Peshawar on Saturday

According to police, some unknown armed men opened firing at the ANP leader near the police station.

He was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem.

An LRH spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, said the ANP leader had received bullet wounds on his face and chest and received him dead at hospital.

The ANP leadership has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on its leader.

On hearing the report or the incident, a large number of ANP workers come out on G.T. Road and blocked it for all vehicular traffic.

Sartaj Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar.

He was elected from Akhunabad area of the provincial capital. Khan is from Charsadda and was elected as the ANP's Peshawar city president.

Peshawar Operations SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi said it seems like this is a case of targeted killing. He said Khan was sitting in the car at the time of the attack and his assailants did not steal his phone or wallet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the murder Sartaj Khan and directed the concerned authorities for bringing the elements involved in the incident into justice.

In this connection, the chief minister has also issued special directives to police for arresting the killers to award them exemplary punishment. He further said that no negligence would be tolerated in the arrest of the killers.

He also expressed heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family.