UrduPoint.com

ANP Postpones Province-wide Protest To Jan 13

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced to postpone its protest against the administrative failure and rocketing prices of commodities in the province, in view of the rain spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Wednesday reads that ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan has announced a new date for the protest.

Quoting Aimal Wali, the statement says, "Due to the incompetence of the provincial government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was faced with financial crisis and other administrative shortcomings for the last nine years.

Aimal Wali said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were already faced with multiple problems and the ANP would not add to their miseries by calling a province-wide protest during the cold weather. "With the consent of the party", Aimal Wali said "now the protest will be held on Friday, January 13."Wali directed the party office bearers to utilize all their energies in persuading the people to take part in the protest in large numbers.

