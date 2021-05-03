ANP presents Rs 2,00,000 to ailing poet/journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited Hayatabad Medical Complex here and inquired after the health of well-known poet and journalist, Saleem Naz and presented an assistance cheque of Rs 2,00,000 to him on behalf of Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president and CEO Bacha Khan Trust.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited Hayatabad Medical Complex here and inquired after the health of well-known poet and journalist, Saleem Naz and presented an assistance cheque of Rs 2,00,000 to him on behalf of Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president and CEO Bacha Khan Trust.

The delegation consisted of "Salar e Azam" Khuda I Khitmatgaar organization Dr Shamsul Haq, provincial deputy Salaar e Aala Dr Naveed Ullah and others.

The delegation also presented a bouquet to the ailing poet and prayed for his early recovery.