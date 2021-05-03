UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Presents Rs 2,00,000 To Ailing Poet/journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:57 PM

ANP presents Rs 2,00,000 to ailing poet/journalist

A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited Hayatabad Medical Complex here and inquired after the health of well-known poet and journalist, Saleem Naz and presented an assistance cheque of Rs 2,00,000 to him on behalf of Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president and CEO Bacha Khan Trust.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited Hayatabad Medical Complex here and inquired after the health of well-known poet and journalist, Saleem Naz and presented an assistance cheque of Rs 2,00,000 to him on behalf of Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president and CEO Bacha Khan Trust.

The delegation consisted of "Salar e Azam" Khuda I Khitmatgaar organization Dr Shamsul Haq, provincial deputy Salaar e Aala Dr Naveed Ullah and others.

The delegation also presented a bouquet to the ailing poet and prayed for his early recovery.

Related Topics

Awami National Party

Recent Stories

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

1 minute ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

2 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

23 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Heads to Snap Elections After Parliament F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.