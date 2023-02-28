UrduPoint.com

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Calls To End Use Of 'angry Mobs' As Shield In Court Appearances

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of 'angry mobs' as shield in court appearances

Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed his concern regarding the increasing trend of accused individuals appearing in court with "angry mobs"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed his concern regarding the increasing trend of accused individuals appearing in court with "angry mobs".

The practice by the accused was tantamount to get the decision of their choice, he said in a statement issued here.

He also noted that this behavior sent a negative message and undermines the dignity of the judicial system.

The ANP president called for an end to the new trend of using 'angry mobs' as a shield in the courts.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan Court

Recent Stories

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

13 minutes ago
 New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiati ..

New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Ne ..

13 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane W ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

13 minutes ago
 NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia ..

NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia patients

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for bridging the gap between ..

10 minutes ago
 Cleaner air boost children's lung capacity: Study

Cleaner air boost children's lung capacity: Study

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.