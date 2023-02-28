ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of 'angry mobs' as shield in court appearances

Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed his concern regarding the increasing trend of accused individuals appearing in court with "angry mobs"

The practice by the accused was tantamount to get the decision of their choice, he said in a statement issued here.

He also noted that this behavior sent a negative message and undermines the dignity of the judicial system.

The ANP president called for an end to the new trend of using 'angry mobs' as a shield in the courts.