ANP President Cast Vote In Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ANP president cast vote in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) and NA-25 candidate Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday exercised his voting right.

Amal Wali Khan cast his vote at Raza Khan Kale Narai Union Council Charsadda.

Aimal Wali Khan also visited polling camps of other parties, including ANP, during his electoral campaign in the ANP-25 constituency.

