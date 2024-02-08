ANP President Cast Vote In Charsadda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) and NA-25 candidate Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday exercised his voting right.
Amal Wali Khan cast his vote at Raza Khan Kale Narai Union Council Charsadda.
Aimal Wali Khan also visited polling camps of other parties, including ANP, during his electoral campaign in the ANP-25 constituency.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voters throng to polling stations in Swat, Buner, Shangla despite cold weather conditions8 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in Nawabshah8 minutes ago
-
SP visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements18 minutes ago
-
Election monitoring control room fully functional, connected18 minutes ago
-
Election Commissioner visits polling stations to assess electoral process18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz cast votes at Model Town18 minutes ago
-
Palijo claims polling agents expelled from some polling stations28 minutes ago
-
CEC monitors polls at central control centre28 minutes ago
-
Pir Syed Sardar Shah casts vote in PS-24 Sukkur28 minutes ago
-
5,371,947 voters to exercise their right to vote in Balochistan38 minutes ago
-
Candidatures in Bajaur District succeeded in mobilizing voters38 minutes ago
-
President casts vote; urges countrymen to use their right38 minutes ago